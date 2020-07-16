CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

