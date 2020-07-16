CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,657 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,137. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,431. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $350.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.34 and a 200 day moving average of $284.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

