CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 11,475 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 199,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,816. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.