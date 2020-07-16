CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 12,979 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 151,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 191,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,226,000.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $147,744.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ETV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 115,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

