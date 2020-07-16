CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FDX traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.31. 1,367,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,657. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

