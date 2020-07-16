CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,961 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

