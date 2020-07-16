CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 520 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 348.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. 702,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

