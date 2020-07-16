CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 819 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares comprises 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. 241,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,323. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

