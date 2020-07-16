CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 863 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. 2,500,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,619. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

