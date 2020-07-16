CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 915 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Icon by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.97. 137,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,195. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $179.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

