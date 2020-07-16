CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $401,000 Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth $2,974,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 1,260,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

