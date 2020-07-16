CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. 388,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,417. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.