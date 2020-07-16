Chrono.tech Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $70,640.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00022836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.