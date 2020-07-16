ChronoCoin (CRN) Market Cap Hits $7.11 Million

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $7,368.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053610 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

