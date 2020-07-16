Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after buying an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

