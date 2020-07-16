Cooper Financial Group Sells 249 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average of $190.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.