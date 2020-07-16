CPChain Market Cap Hits $825,344.39 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last week, CPChain has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $825,344.39 and $74,867.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00775476 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00169170 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000729 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

