CREDIT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,641.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $263,447.36 and $31,641.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053479 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

