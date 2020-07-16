Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

