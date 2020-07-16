Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 77.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery bought 100,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

