Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Cronos Group stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 889,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.73.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

