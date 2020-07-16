Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $478,006.79

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $478,006.79 and approximately $1,589.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00477884 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004765 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013541 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.