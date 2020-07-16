CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $1.57 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00469520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,166.41 or 0.99866297 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.