Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of CYCCP opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

