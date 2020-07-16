Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 4,612,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,278. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

