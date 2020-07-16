Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,095. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.