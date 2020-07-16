Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,928. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.