Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $14.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,474 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up 3.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,089,000 after buying an additional 391,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,541,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 2,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $75.72.

