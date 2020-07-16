Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 1,914,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,811. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

