Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 73,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.84. 520,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,871. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72.

