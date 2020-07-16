Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6,767.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,969,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.92. 66,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

