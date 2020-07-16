Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 15,838 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 417,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

