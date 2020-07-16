Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 29,809 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM remained flat at $$21.86 during trading on Wednesday. 205,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,945. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

