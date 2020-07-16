Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.08. 407,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,023. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

