Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 11,817 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,384 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63.

