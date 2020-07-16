Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.46.

BA stock traded up $8.54 on Wednesday, reaching $188.50. 37,864,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,180,328. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

