Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,142 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

