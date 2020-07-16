Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 425 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. 1,106,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,032. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

