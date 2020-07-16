Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 44,594 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,594 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 631,304 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

