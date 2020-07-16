Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 74,941 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,941 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. 4,721,369 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

