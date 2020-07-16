Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 90 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,380. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

