Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.34.

