Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $874,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 96,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,992. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

