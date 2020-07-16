Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $681,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.