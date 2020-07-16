Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.70. 723,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

