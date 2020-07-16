Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.10% of Danaher worth $125,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $188.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $188.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.