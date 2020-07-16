Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,507 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 4.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 182,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 240.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 509,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit