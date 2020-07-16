Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,507 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 4.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 182,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 240.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 509,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

