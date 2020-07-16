Databroker Price Tops $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $6,197.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.