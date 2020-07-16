Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) is Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Davita accounts for 4.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Davita were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Davita by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after purchasing an additional 148,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 609.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Davita by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after buying an additional 98,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

