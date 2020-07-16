Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.51% of Denny’s worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENN opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

